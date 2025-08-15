War 2 box office collection day 1: How much Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's spy thriller collected on its first day? Read on to know how much did Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's starrer 'War 2' collected on its opening day at the box office. Also know the region-wise occupancy rate.

Bollywood's highly anticipated action thriller 'War 2', starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, has finally hit the big screens on Thursday, August 14, 2025, and the buzz is translating into impressive box office numbers. Ayan Mukerji's film 'War 2', which is the sequel to the 2019 film 'War', witnessed a strong start on its opening day across India despite the box office clash with South superstar Rajinikanth's starrer Coolie.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the action spy thriller film collected Rs 52.5 crore across India. Read on to know which region recorded the highest occupancy rate on the first day.

War 2 box office collection day 1 region-wise

Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, 'War 2' had an overall 29.24% Hindi occupancy on its first day, with the highest occupancy of 47.90% recorded in the night shows. Talking about the region-wise occupancy rate, the Chennai region witnessed the highest occupancy of 77.50% in the Hindi-language shows, followed by Hyderabad, which recorded 73.50% occupancy. Overall 49.50% of occupancy was witnessed in the Bengaluru region, 42.50% in the Lucknow region. Have a look at the occupany rate of top 5 regions.

Chennai - 77.50%

Hyderabad - 73.50%

Bengaluru - 49.50%

Lucknow - 42.50%

Kolkata - 39%

War 2 budget

According to reports, Ayan Mukerji's latest release in the YRF spy universe has been made under a budget of Rs 400 crore. However, the makers haven't revealed the details regarding the film's budget.

About War 2's plot and cast

For the unversed, the spy thriller film 'War 2' revolves around the story of a secret agent named Kabir Dhaliwal, who is accused of betraying the nation and his batchmate Vikram is assigned the task of finding him. In this Bollywood movie, besides the lead actors, Hrithik, Kiara and Jr NTR, senior actors like Ashutosh Rana, Varun Badola, and Anil Kapoor are also playing key roles. However, Bobby Deol makes a post-credit cameo appearance.

