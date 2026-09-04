Mirzapur The Movie X review: Early reactions call Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's film worthy big-screen outing

Mirzapur: The Movie has hit theatres on September 4, bringing the popular crime drama franchise to the big screen. The film reunites Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, along with several familiar faces from the series. The cast also includes Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar.

With the film now playing across theatres, early reactions on X have started coming in. Many viewers have responded positively to the performances, action, dialogues and the return of the much-loved characters.

Mirzapur The Movie release and cast

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and created by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur The Movie released in cinemas on September 4. Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal reprises Guddu Pandit, while Divyenndu is back as Munna Tripathi.

The cast also features Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit and Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder. Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar are also part of the film.

From Prime Video to the big screen

The film expands the world of Mirzapur beyond the streaming series, which ran for three successful seasons on Prime Video. The theatrical release has brought back familiar faces while introducing new characters and expanding the franchise’s universe.

With the film now playing in cinemas, audiences have started sharing their first impressions online.

Mirzapur The Movie X review: What fans are saying

Early reactions are positive, with viewers highlighting the performances, action sequences, dialogues and the return of the franchise’s popular characters. More audience reactions are expected to emerge as additional shows take place throughout the day.

Mirzapur The Movie: What to expect

The film reunites the core cast while taking the story into a theatrical format. With the popularity of the original series, the big-screen release carries significant expectations from its established fan base.

As more viewers watch the film, the conversation on X is likely to provide a broader picture of how Mirzapur The Movie has been received by audiences.

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