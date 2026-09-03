I'm Game releases in theatres today; here's what X users are saying about Dulquer Salmaan's film

Dulquer Salmaan's latest Malayalam film, I'm Game, has been released in theatres today, September 3. The film, which released while Yash's Toxic continues to set the cash registers ringing, is receiving rave reviews. In fact, X (formerly Twitter) is filled with photos and videos from inside the theatres.

Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game X Review

Several Dulquer Salmaan fans have watched I'm Game and are sharing their opinion of the film on social media. Several first-half reviews also appear, from fans who posted their opinions during the interval. A user wrote, "#ImGame is a pure theatrical adrenaline rush. he early word across social media highlights that the hidden elements completely redefine the experience. Dulquer Salmaan is absolute unhinged chaos in a suit."

Another posted, "ST:- #ImGame — FIRST HALF A FUN RIDE! So far so good fantasy element, grant visuals & making. Pub fight & interval block is executed superbly. Nahas, Chaman and Jakes on duty. Promising 1st half anyways second half will decide the verdict looking forward to that. Dq show."

Yet another user penned, "#ImGame : After a promising initial half it goes into the typical flashback - revenge format which makes it predictable and flat. The hand element is handled so well in both halves, wish it could have been brought into a different motive and set up. Mediocre." Yet another post of the same user read, "#ImGame : Dulquer did his part well, especially when he vulnerable against the hand. There is a solid action hero in him which needs the right film. Kayadu's scenes and dialogues give dubbing film vibes. Myskin okay."

"**Positive + Engaging + Impressions**: I’m Game” First Half is a hit!** Fantasy, action, BGM all together are said to be giving a good theatrical experience. Early audience reactions are also positive. If the second half is also in the same range… can we call it another solid comeback for Dulquer?," quipped a third user.

Here are some other posts:

Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game finally releases after delay

Dulquer Salmaan has returned to Malayalam cinema with I’m Game, which also marks a major milestone in his career as his 40th film. The movie, originally scheduled for an August 20 release, was pushed to September 3 to make way for a wider pan-India theatrical release. It will arrive in theatres across five languages.

The film is directed by Nahas Hidhayath, best known for helming RDX. Alongside Dulquer, the cast includes Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Antony Varghese, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Vinay Forrt and Kathir. Jakes Bejoy has scored the film, handling both its music and background score.

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Dulquer Salmaan reacts after Mammootty wins fourth National Award, shares heartwarming father-son exchange