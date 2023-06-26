Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Thalapathy Vijay: Case registered against Leo actor for glorifying drugs in 'Naa Ready' song

Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Leo' is the most-anticipated Tamil film this year. The action-thriller is slated to hit the silver screen in October this year, however, ahead of its release, the film has landed in legal trouble.

The makers of Leo released its first song 'Naa Ready' on June 22. The song became a chartbuster but a case has been registered against the team for glorifying drugs and rowdyism in the hit song.

An activist named RTI Selvam from Chennai's Korukkuppettai filed a complaint on June 25 and also submitted a petition on June 26. He demanded the court to take stringent action against the team under the Narcotic Control Act. The complainant also slammed Vijay for smoking and consuming alcohol in 'Naa Ready'. He stated that the actor encouraged youth to use drugs and booze.

Watch Naa Ready song here:

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo will star Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, and Nivin Pauly in the lead roles. Bankrolled by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, the film will also feature Action King Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Priya Anand in important roles.

Meanwhile, Leo's Chennai schedule ended on June 26 after a month. The crew will now begin shooting for the next schedule in the Talakona district of Andhra Pradesh.

