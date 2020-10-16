Bookmark these latest Garba songs for Navratri 2020

Image Source : TWITTER Regional Navratri Songs

Durga Puja 2020 is right around the corner and no pandemic and virus can fade the spirit of this auspicious festival. Celebrated across the country in different manners, Navratri is celebrated for nine days to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura. West Bengal celebrate the festival of nine nights with sumptuous Pandals and feasts while in Gujarat, people gather under one roof to enact Lord Krishna’s Ras Leela on popular Garba numbers. Therefore, keeping the physical distancing in mind people are all set to celebrate the festival by grooving on their favourite dance numbers. So, here we are with some latest Dandiya tracks which will take away all your blues and will set your mood. Take a look

Chhogalo Raas

Celebrating this Navratri, ParivarRatri singer Keerthi Sagathia brings to you 'Chhogalo Raas' a beautiful Garba song to celebrate the spirit of dance, music, and festivity with your loved ones. The Garba is sung by Keerthi Sagathia featuring Santvani Trivedi, beautifully penned by Jui Parth, and composed by Keerthi Sagathia himself. It is a unique Garba special with the concept of celebrating the evergreen spirit of Navratri, music, dance, and festivities while staying at home, safe and sound with our loved ones. The song also holds a unique essence of love which is often associated with 'Raas'.

Madhmithu Naam

The video has already garnered over a hundred thousand views and it has been increasing significantly. The song Madhmithu Naam has been composed by Rashbihari Desai and written by Sudhir Desai. The song has gotten increasingly popular and fans have thanked Falguni Pathak for delivering an amazing song just in time for the Navratri season. The popular Gujarati song has gotten a twist with Falguni Pathak’s voice to it and thus fans have been enjoying it ever since.

Moti Veraana

Experience the Garba vibes with 'Moti Veraana', the first song from the album Songs of Faith! This is an original Gujarati composition about Goddess Ambika, also known as Durga Maa and Ambe Maa. The song speaks about the happiness and excitement to welcome the Goddess Ambe Ma, how we dress up, dance Garba, decorate our houses with pearls, flowers, and diyas and invite her into our homes and our lives; to shower us with blessings and prosperity.

Ratdi Ma Rang

The song gives a glimpse of the love story of Radhakrishna. The song features Heena Varde and Mrunal Rami as Radha Krishna. Parth Khalasi and Pratishtha Vaghela have given their melodious voice in this song. While the lyrics of the song have been written by Jhanvi Chopda, and Dhruv Pandav have directed the song together.

Aavi Navratri

The dynamic duo Khushi Shah and Dhruvin Shah are back with the much-awaited Navratri song 'Aavi Navratri'. With sharing the teaser of the song, Khushi and Dhruvin have stirred curiosity amongst the fans to witness the song and enjoy the festive vibes this Navratri.

Khushi Shah is looking gorgeous as she dons a beautiful traditional choli paired with heavy jewelry. On the other hand, Dhruvin is looking uber cool. The song is composed by Zalak Pandya and Raag Mehta, lyrics are penned by Rishabh Mehta and the vocals are by Raag Mehta.

