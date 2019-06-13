Telugu actor Varun Tej meets with car accident, driver booked for overspeeding

Popular actor Varun Tej, who is the nephew of superstar Chiranjeevi met with a car accident when he was travelling with his three friends. He was in his Mercedes Benz on June 12 when it rammed into a Tata Indica car from the behind. The accident took place in Rayanipeta in Wanaparthy district. Luckily, neither Varun Tej nor his friends were injured in the accident. The people in the Tata Indica car suffered minor injuries. The actor took to his Twitter to share the news. He also thanked his fans for their prayers and wishes.

His tweet reads, "Got into a car accident and thankfully everybody is safe and sound. No injuries whatsoever. Thanks for the concern and your love!"

According to the reports, it was Varun Tej's driver who was driving the car at that time. He lost control of the car as he was overspeeding. The Kothakota police have booked a case against Varun's driver. The actor was going to Hyderabad from Bengaluru after completing a shooting schedule.

Got into a car accident and thankfully everybody is safe and sound.

No injuries whatsoever.

Thanks for the concern and your love!🙏🏽 — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) June 12, 2019

The police officials told TOI, "At Rayanipeta on the highway, Varun's car crashed into the Indica from behind. The driver of the Indica vehicle turned left to go towards Rayanipeta village and the Benz car driver could not slow down the vehicle in time due to speeding. Four persons in the Indica suffered minor injuries and we booked a case against Varun Tej's driver Anil under Section 337 of the IPC. After the accident, the actor and his friends left in another car. The driver is in our custody."

On the work front, Varun Tej will be next seen in Valmiki, which the Telugu remake of Tamil film Jigarthanda.