Balraj Kalarickal, Malayalam director, dies at 28 a day after Kappi Squad began streaming on Jio Hotstar

28-year-old director Balraj Kalarickal has passed away. He directed the series Kappi Squad, which is currently streaming on JioHotstar. He had also been working in the film industry as an assistant director. He hailed from Manimala in Kottayam.

Balraj was found dead in a hotel room in Ernakulam. The cause of death is reported to be a sudden heart attack. The police stated that his body would be handed over to his relatives following a post-mortem examination.

His last film was released on October 25

The series Kappi Squad, directed by Balraj, began streaming on Hotstar on October 15. Four episodes have been released, while filming for the entire 36-episode series had already been completed. Balraj was staying with the show's director, Sreekanth. When he did not open the door despite repeated knocking, it was later discovered that he had passed away.

Balraj, who had worked as an associate and assistant director on films such as Nizhal, Madhuram and Dagini, made his debut as an independent director with the series Kappi Squad. The series began streaming just yesterday, and today, news of his passing has emerged.

The police are investigating the matter.