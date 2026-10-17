Music composer Deva's son, Srikanth, speaks about his father's sudden death; confirms cardiac arrest

Tamil music composer and singer Deva, affectionately known as 'Thenisai Thendral', died in Chennai on October 17 (Saturday). He was 75. Reports suggested that the composer died at Surya Hospital at around 8:30 am.

His son, music composer Srikanth Deva, has revealed that cardiac arrest was the cause of his death and confirmed the above-mentioned details.

My father passed away suddenly due to cardiac arrest: Srikanth

Srikanth told the media, "My name is Surya. Greetings. My father suddenly left us. He suffered a cardiac arrest. I went to see him. I told him that it would take time for an ambulance to arrive, so the three of us took him to a hospital called Surya near his house. When we arrived at the hospital, we were told that they could not save his life because of the cardiac arrest. After that, everyone came to pay their respects."

Surya further said, "Superstar Kamal sir and all the artists came to see him. Most importantly, Vijay sir came to pay his respects. I would like to thank my family, the people of Tamil Nadu and everyone who came to pay their respects to my father. I would also like to thank the Prime Minister. Thank you all."

He concluded by adding, "My father did great work in his field. He also did great work for Tamil Nadu. I would like to thank the people of Tamil Nadu. Tomorrow, we will take him to a village called Chakramallu in Arcot for the funeral. We will leave at 1 pm. Thank you very much."

Who was Deva?

'Gana' numbers were a significant part of Deva's contribution to Tamil cinema. His music could be seen as an attempt to bring the subaltern world into the limelight, reflecting its likes and dislikes, as well as the boisterousness of youth.

Over the course of his nearly four-decade-long career, Deva composed music for more than 400 movies, including runaway successes such as Annamalai, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Suresh Krissna, along with Rajinikanth's Baasha (1995) and Pammal K Sambandham and Panchathanthiram, both released in 2002.

Deva was a devout man, and his stentorian voice was very popular. He also sang many songs himself. Along with his popular hits, Deva's background music in some movies remains a hit among audiences. One such example is 'Baasha, Baasha', a pulsating score in the film Baasha.

One of Deva’s most memorable contributions was the music accompanying veteran comedian Goundamani’s antics in the Tamil film Sooriyan (1992). The track remains popular with audiences and was even performed at Deva’s recent concerts, where it drew laughter from fans who remembered Goundamani’s comic moves on screen.

Deva was also known for his signature white pyjama-kurta and white sandals, a style reportedly inspired by Rajinikanth. His son, Srikanth Deva, has followed in his footsteps and established himself as a music director.

Also Read:

Music composer Deva dies at 75: Rajinikanth visits his residence as Kamal Haasan and MK Stalin pay tribute