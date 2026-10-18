Ranabaali Day 3 box office: How much did Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's film earn, as per early trends?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s period drama Ranabaali, which was released in theatres on October 16, 2026, has been drawing audiences despite tough competition from films such as Jailer 2, Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli and Drishyam 3.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film opened at the Indian box office with Rs 9.25 crore across 2,515 shows. However, its earnings declined on Day 2, when it collected Rs 7.30 crore across 2,292 shows. Read on to find out how much the film earned on Day 3, as per early estimates.

Ranabaali Day 3 box office collection

As of 5 pm on October 18, Ranabaali had collected Rs 4.41 crore across 1,626 shows in India. In terms of Telugu occupancy, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 50%, with 31.15% in morning shows and 65.62% in afternoon shows. Occupancy figures for evening and night shows are not available yet.

Talking about region-wise performance, Hyderabad recorded the highest number of shows for the film, with 426 screenings as of 5 pm on October 18, according to data available on trade tracker Sacnilk.

However, the updated box office figures for Ranabaali's Day 3 collection will be available by 11 am tomorrow.

Ranabaali: Cast and box office clash

Apart from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, the Telugu action epic Ranabaali also features Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo in an important role. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. T-Series Films has presented the film.

The film also faced competition at the box office from Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli, Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam and Vidyut Jammwal's Street Fighter.

Ranabaali: What is it about?

The film's official synopsis on BookMyShow reads, "Set against the devastating backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876, Ranabaali is a massive historical action spectacle that tracks the explosive rise of an indigenous rebel against the global might of the British Empire."

It must be noted that Ranabaali is the first film to feature Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda together after their marriage. The couple has previously shared screen space in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

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Box Office [October 17]: A look at Jailer 2, Ranabaali, Drishyam 3, Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli's Saturday earnings