Prabhas' Spirit gets new release date, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film to clash with Ramayana Part 2

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has announced a new release date for Prabhas-starrer Spirit and unveiled a new poster featuring the actor on Sunday, October 18. The film is set to clash with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 2 at the box office. Spirit will arrive in theatres worldwide on October 29, 2027, coinciding with Diwali. The film was earlier scheduled to release on March 5, 2027.

Spirit to clash with Ramayana Part 2

The Animal director teased fans on Sunday, saying he would reveal a new look of Prabhas from Spirit along with the film's revised release date. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Dear Prabhas Anna fans. I want to introduce a NEW POSTER, featuring the man behind the shades, with the NEW RELEASE date on it. Just few minutes...#Spirit #OneBadHabit #IndiasBiggestSuperStar."

A few minutes later, Vanga unveiled the new poster featuring Prabhas and confirmed the film's release date. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Check this out........ #Spirit #InSpiritMode @TSeries @VangaPictures #IndiasBiggestSuperStar 29TH OCTOBER DIWALI 2027 Worldwide RELEASE DATE."

Interestingly, Spirit is set to clash with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana Part 2 at the box office. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the first instalment of the two-part mythological epic is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026. It features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, among others.

The makers have also announced that the second part will arrive on Diwali 2027, although its exact release date has not yet been revealed.

Spirit: Cast, language and production details

Apart from Prabhas, the film features Tripti Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and veteran actress Kanchana in key roles. The film will be released in nine languages, including English, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Japanese and Korean.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga under the banners of T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Prabhas' work front

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in The Raja Saab alongside Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles. He has several projects in the pipeline, including Fauzi, Spirit, Kalki 2, Salaar 2.

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