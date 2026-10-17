Music composer Deva dies at 75: Rajinikanth visits his residence as Kamal Haasan and MK Stalin pay tribute

Renowned music composer and singer Deva passed away on Saturday, October 17, at 75. Born Devanesan Chokkalingam, he was popularly known as Deva and was one of the most prominent names in Tamil film music. His death has prompted tributes from across the film industry.

Rajinikanth visits Deva's home

Superstar Rajinikanth visited the veteran composer’s residence on Saturday to pay his respects. Visuals from the residence showed the actor arriving to pay tribute to the late musician. Deva had composed music for several of Rajinikanth’s films, including Annamalai (1992), Baashha (1995) and Arunachalam (1997).

A video of Rajinikanth arriving at Deva's home is circulating on social media. In the footage, the actor is seen meeting family members and offering his condolences. He also paid his final respects to the late composer.

Deva created Rajinikanth’s iconic title-card music

Deva composed the famous title-card music associated with superstar Rajinikanth. The signature piece, which accompanies the actor’s name appearing on screen, has become an integral part of his cinematic identity. It has been associated with Rajinikanth’s films since Annamalai in 1992.

Former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin reaches home, pays tribute

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also reached Deva's residence and paid his condolences.

Remembering the veteran composer, he also paid tribute to him on X, formerly Twitter. Stalin wrote, "I am deeply shocked to hear the news of Deva's passing. Deva possessed a pure and guileless heart; he was far removed from jealousy, deceit, or cunning. He played a pivotal role in bringing the 'Gaana' genre into mainstream film music. Coming to Chennai from a simple rural background, he rose to become one of the leading music directors in the South Indian film industry, serving as an inspiration to many. He composed music for films featuring several major superstars and contributed significantly to their success."

CM Vijay pays tribute

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay also paid tribute to veteran musician Deva and remembered his musical legacy. "Upon learning of the passing of Thiru. Deva, the unique music composer of Tamil cinema who captivated the hearts of the common people with his folk songs, the "Theni Breeze of Melody," I am filled with profound shock and deep sorrow," the CM wrote on X.

He further noted, "He composed music for over 400 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, and has also written and sung many folk songs himself. Thiru. Deva, who received numerous awards including Kalaimamani, his musical journey and songs will forever endure in the history of film music. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the family members grieving the loss of music composer Thiru. Deva, as well as to his relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and music lovers."

Kamal Haasan pays tribute

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who worked extensively with the late composer, expressed his grief on social media. He wrote, "The news of the passing of my dear brother Deva is shocking. He was a vibrant individual, always full of enthusiasm and zeal. He loved humour and had a hearty, infectious laugh."

He added, "I fondly recall the happy moments spent while working together on films like 'Avvai Shanmugi', 'Pammal K. Sambandam', and 'Panchathanthiram'. My heartfelt tribute to him, and my deepest condolences to his family."

Vijay Sethupathi expresses grief

The Maharaja actor also expressed grief over the demise of veteran music composer Deva. He wrote, "The passing of the composer Deva sir, who left an indelible mark in the music world of Tamil cinema, brings immense sorrow. His music and songs will forever live in our memories. Deepest condolences."

Who was Deva?

Deva was a veteran music composer and singer who worked primarily in Tamil cinema. Over a career spanning nearly four decades, he composed music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. He was widely recognised for bringing gaana music into mainstream Tamil film music and was affectionately known as Thenisai Thendral. Born on November 20, 1950, Deva was 75 at the time of his death on October 17, 2026.

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Deva, veteran Tamil music composer and singer, dies at 75 in Chennai