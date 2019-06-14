Anurag Kashyap collaborates with Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew for his next project

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Roshan Mathew to collaborate with Anurag Kashyap in his upcoming project

Roshan Mathew who is best known for his work in the Malayalam cinema has collaborated with maverick filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for his next film. The 27-year-old actor made debut in the movie Puthiya Niyamam, directed by A.K. Sajan. He has done several films which made his name registered in the Industry. Films like Koode, Moothon, and Aanandam have left a great impact on the audience.

Anurag Kashyap Indian film director-producer recently took to his twitter hinting about a new company and new film. The director wrote, "New company, New film, New beginnings...". After his tweet, everyone was curious and wondering what his next project is and with whom."

New company, New film, New beginnings... — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 13, 2019

Anurag Kashyap is known for his noir style. The director has provided the industry with blockbusters, after collaborating with Gangs of Wasseypur director, Roshan said, "Anurag sir has done a part of Moothon’s Hindi screenplay and has also co-produced the film, and he happened to watch it during the editing phase. He liked what he saw and immediately gave me a call. He said that he has a script for a film that he is planning to do, and asked me to see whether I am interested in it. It was as simple as that."

Later Matchbox actor added, "I loved the script, but I would have done the film if at all I didn’t. Soon after, I called him and we met once in Mumbai. I also went on to work in another Malayalam film and then, he called me around the time the shoot of this film was about to start. There weren’t too many procedures."



The actor feels that Anurag's working style is top notch also his films have a raw feel which is liked by the audience, he works without too much preparation and everything is on the spot, to make the film look real. The audience connects really well with his films.

Anurag Kashyap recently presented Taapsee Pannu in her new film Game Over. the films depict Taapsee suffereing from PTSD start sensing a strange presence around her. The film is already doing well and the audience is love with Taapsee's acting