The Witcher Season 4 release date and time in India: Cast and what to expect on Netflix The Witcher Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix! Starring Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, the fantasy epic drops globally with all eight episodes. Here’s the exact release time in India, episode details, and what to expect from this new chapter.

New Delhi:

The Witcher has returned to Netflix just in time for Halloween. The long-awaited fourth season is here today, and fans can't wait to see how Liam Hemsworth performs as Geralt of Rivia following Henry Cavill's departure from the role.

Netflix appears confident with the shift in casting, as they have already mentioned the fifth and final series ahead of checking audience reaction to this new phase. Unlike its predecessor, which fell in two parts, season 4 will be binged in its entirety, with a simultaneous global launch.

The Witcher Season 4 release time in India

The Witcher Season 4 was released on Thursday, 30 October 2025, on Netflix at 12:30 pm in India.

How many episodes are in The Witcher Season 4?

The Witcher Season 4 features eight episodes, mirroring the structure of previous instalments.

What to expect from The Witcher Season 4

According to the official synopsis shared by Netflix, 'Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they encounter unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.'

The Witcher Season 4 cast and characters

Season 4 marks the debut of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, taking over from Henry Cavill in one of television’s most recognisable fantasy roles. Returning cast members include Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Freya Allan as Princess Ciri, both of whom continue their central arcs from previous seasons.

Joey Batey reprises his popular role as the bard Jaskier, while Mimi M Khayisa returns as Fringilla Vigo and Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold. New to the ensemble is Laurence Fishburne, who joins the series as Regis, a mysterious higher vampire and a key ally from Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series.

Also Read: A House of Dynamite ending explained: Kathryn Bigelow’s Netflix thriller decoded