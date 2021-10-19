Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SAMANTHAAKKINENI Telugu OTT platform to rope in Samantha for next venture

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in demand. After signing up for two films, she is said to be in talks with the Telugu OTT platform Aha for an upcoming venture. Earlier, Aha had Samantha host a celebrity talk show titled 'Sam Jam', where the actress engaged with her celebrity guests in conversations that became instant hits. Reports now suggest that is planning a bigger association with Samantha.

The plan is to roll out a web series with the actress playing a central role in it. She was last seen playing Tamil Eelam militant in the popular web series, The Family Man 2, where she impressed audiences with both her acting skills and her action sequences.

Samantha's upcoming movies include a love story under Shantharuban's direction. She has also signed for another movie to be made by director duo Hari and Harish. And now, if the makers of Aha's untitled web series get a nod from Samantha, they propose to start shooting as early as possible.

The actress, meanwhile, has wrapped up shooting for the talkie part of Gunasekhar's mythological magnum opus, 'Shaakunthalam'. The dubbing of the film has been wrapped up and the makers are now busy with the post-production formalities.