Special Ops 2 trailer: Here's where to watch Kay Kay Menon's spy thriller, know release date The official trailer and release date of Kay Kay Menon's starrer 'Special Ops 2' have been released by the makers on Monday, June 16, 2025. Read further to find out when and where you can watch this action thriller.

New Delhi:

There's exciting news for the fans who are eagerly awaiting the second instalment of the Bollywood actor Kay Kay Menon's 'Special Ops', titled 'Special Ops 2'. The makers have officially dropped the trailer of 'Special Ops 2' along with the release date on Monday, June 16, 2025, via social media platforms.

Special Ops 2 release date

Created by Neeraj Pandey, the second instalment of the popular spy thriller series, 'Special Ops 2', is set to premiere on July 11, 2025, on the streaming platform JioHotstar. The series stars Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Gautami Kapoor, and Muzamil Ibrahim in lead roles.

Special Ops 2 trailer is out now

The newly released trailer showcases Himmat Singh (played by Kay Kay Menon) taking on the threat of cyber-terrorism, particularly involving Artificial Intelligence (AI). The 2-minute and 10-second trailer tells about a high-stakes rescue mission as Himmat and his team fight against their digital enemy.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, the makers shared the trailer video, and the caption of the post reads, "This time, everyone is a Target! Cyber-Terrorism vs. Himmat Singh and his squad. #HotstarSpecials #SpecialOps2, streaming from July 11, only on #JioHotstar."

Fans have expressed their excitement regarding the release date in the comment section. One user wrote, "Finally wait is over," and another user wrote, "Finally can't wait for July 11." The video post has garnered over one lakh views and thousands of likes ever since it was posted.

Talking about the work front, the 58-year-old actor Kay Kay Menon will be next seen in Ankush Bhatt's directorial '3 Dev' alongside Karan Singh Grover, Ravi Dubey and Kunaal Roy Kapur in key roles.

