The RajaSaab teaser out: Prabhas promises fun in horror comedy, Sanjay Dutt impresses with intense look The official teaser of Prabhas' starrer 'The RajaSaab' has been released by the makers on Monday, June 16, 2025. The horror-comedy film features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan in key roles. Watch the trailer here.

New Delhi:

The makers of the much-anticipated film 'The RajaSaab' unveiled the official teaser on Monday, June 16, 2025. Written and directed by Maruthi Dasari, this horror comedy stars pan-India actor Prabhas, Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The story of 'The RajaSaab' revolves around a young heir who embraces both his royal heritage and rebellious spirit as he becomes Raja Saab. The Telugu-language horror comedy will hit the silver screens worldwide on December 5, 2025.

The RajaSaab teaser is out now

The 2-minute and 28-second-long teaser showcases Prabhas in a new avatar alongside Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead role. It is significant to note that Malavika Mohana is making her Telugu debut with this horror comedy film. Actors like Brahmanandam and Yogi Babu will be seen in the supporting roles.

Social media users have shown their excitement regarding this film in the comment section. The official Hindi teaser trailer video, which was released on the YouTube channel of 'T-Series', has garnered over 8 lakh views and thousands of comments ever since it was posted. One user commented, "Vintage Prabhas Is Backkk Sureshot Blockbuster Hai Boss Teaser." Another user wrote, "wow what a teaser Prabhas... It will blast on box office."

Watch the official teaser below:

The film 'The RajaSaab' is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. The music of this film is composed by Thaman S. Recently, an early teaser of the film 'The RajaSaab' was leaked online on social media. After which, the makers issued a warning on the official X handle, and wrote, "Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from ‘The Raja Saab’ is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware."

Also Read: Kuberaa trailer out: Dhanush undergoes dramatic transformation in Sekhar Kammula's crime drama | Watch