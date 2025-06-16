Kuberaa trailer out: Dhanush undergoes dramatic transformation in Sekhar Kammula's crime drama | Watch The makers of the crime drama film 'Kuberaa' have released the official trailer on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Sekhar Kammula's directorial features Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the pivotal roles. Have a look at the trailer here.

New Delhi:

The official trailer of the much-anticipated film of South actor Dhanush 'Kuberaa' was released by the makers of the film on June 15, 2025. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the crime drama film features Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Bagavathi Perumal, Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Hareesh Peradi in the lead roles.

For those who don't know, Sekhar Kammula's crime drama film is set to hit the silver screens worldwide on June 20, 2025. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is produced by Sekhar Kammula, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sonali Narang under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations.

The action crime drama 'Kuberaa' revolves around the story of a beggar (played by Dhanush) who undergoes a dramatic transformation after he meets Nagarjuna's character. It explores the themes of greed, ambition and moral dilemmas.

Kuberaa trailer is out now

The trailer begins with Dhanush, who plays a beggar, thinking about the value of crores. While Nagarjuna says that money and power work in this country, rather than morality or justice, as history has shown. The trailer video was uploaded by the official YouTube handle of Aditya Music Tamil. It has garnered over 3 million views and thousands of comments ever since it was posted.

Watch the trailer below:

For the unversed, the trailer for 'Kuberaa' was revealed at the pre-release event on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Earlier, it was scheduled to take place on June 13, but it was postponed due to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Moreover, the pre-release event of 'Kuberaa' was attended by the star cast of the film, including Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, director Sekhar Kammula, and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli was also present at the event as a special guest.

