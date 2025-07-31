5 South Indian OTT releases you can't miss this week, streaming from Aug 1 Garudan, Jinn – The Pet, Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 and more – this week’s OTT slate is packed with exciting South Indian content for every mood and genre!

Several exciting South Indian films and shows are going to be released on the OTT streaming platforms in the coming week. From Venu Sriram's action drama film 'Thammudu' to the new season of Bigg Boss Malayalam (Season 7), hosted by South superstar Mohanlal, a plethora of films and shows for movie lovers will be made available on their digital devices.

After impressing with the performance in the family drama film 'Tourist Family', the South Indian actor M. Sasikumar's Garudan, which was initially released on May 31, 2024, will be streamed on SunNxt platform from August 1, 2025. Read further to know which films and television shows you can binge-watch on OTT this week.

What to watch on OTT this week

1. Garudan OTT release details and cast

The action thriller film 'Garudan', directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, featuring Unni Mukundan, Roshini Haripriyan, Tourist Family fame actor M Sasikumar and Soori in the lead roles, is all set to hit the digital screens this August. The film, which was initially released on May 31, will be made available to stream on the streaming platform SunNxt on August 1, 2025.

2. Jinn - The Pet OTT release date

The Telugu drama film 'Jinn - The Pet' is written and directed by TR Bala and features Mugen Rao, Bhavya Trikha and Bala Saravanan in the lead roles. The horror-comedy film, which initially hit the big screens on May 30, 2025, will now be released on SunNXT on August 1, 2025.

3. Thammudu on OTT

The action drama film 'Thammudu' featuring Nithiin, Swaika Vijay and Saurabh Sachdeva will be released digitally on OTT giant Netflix. Viewers who haven't watched this film on big screens will be able to stream it on their devices from August 1, 2025. The film is directed by Venu Sriram and is available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

4. Mayakoothu on OTT: The 9.6-rated film you can’t miss

The crime drama fantasy film 'Mayakoothu' is directed by AR Raghavendran and revolves around the story of a writer's tale who unravels a fascinating and enchanted journey through realms unknown. It is worth noting that this film has an IMDb rating of 9.6. Those who couldn't watch this film yet will be able to watch it on SunNxt from August 8, 2025.

5. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Release details

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is just days away from its grand premiere on Sunday, August 3, and preparations are in full gear. With only three days to go, the buzz around the show is building fast. The makers have been dropping intense promos to raise the stakes, and this time, host Mohanlal has delivered a strong message—warning contestants against stale, over-the-top drama inside the house.

