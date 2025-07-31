Malayalam OTT releases: What to watch from August 1–8, 2025 August's first week brings fresh Malayalam OTT drops! From ‘Garudan’ to ‘Mayakoothu’, here’s what’s new on SunNXT between August 1 and 8, 2025.

New Delhi:

The first week of August has a lot to offer for cinema lovers, as a variety of films from different genres are going to hit the digital screens.

Those who love watching action thrillers and crime dramas, then this article is for you. Read on to know what you can watch on the OTT streaming platforms this week.

Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this week

1. Surabhila Sundara Swapnam: Story and release info

The Malayalam-language film 'Surabhila Sundara Swapnam' is written and directed by Tony Mathew. The acclaimed drama is going to be released on the OTT platform SunNxt on August 1, 2025. It features Paul V Vargheese and Rajalakhmi Rajan in the lead roles. For the unversed, it revolves around the story of a common man's journey to cement his Identity.

2. Garudan OTT release details and cast

The action thriller film 'Garudan', directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, featuring Unni Mukundan, Roshini Haripriyan, Tourist Family fame actor M Sasikumar and Soori in the lead roles, is all set to hit the digital screens this August. The film, which was initially released on May 31, will be made available to stream on the streaming platform SunNx on August 1, 2025.

3. Jinn - The Pet OTT release date

The Telugu drama film 'Jinn - The Pet' is written and directed by TR Bala and features Mugen Rao, Bhavya Trikha and Bala Saravanan in the lead roles. The horror-comedy film, which initially hit the big screens on May 30, 2025, will now be released on SunNXT on August 1, 2025.

4. Mayakoothu on OTT: The 9.6-rated film you can’t miss

The crime drama fantasy film 'Mayakoothu' is directed by AR Raghavendran and revolves around the story of a writer's tale who unravels a fascinating and enchanted journey through realms unknown. It is worth noting that this film has an IMDb rating of 9.6. Those who couldn't watch this film yet will be able to watch it on SunNxt from August 8, 2025.

Also Read: Kingdom Advance Booking: How much is Vijay Deverakonda's film earning on day 1?