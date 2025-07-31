Kingdom Advance Booking: How much is Vijay Deverakonda's film earning on day 1? Ever since the trailer of 'Kingdom' was released, netizens seemed excited for the film and it is now reflecting on the advance booking.

New Delhi:

Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited spy-action thriller film 'Kingdom', which is being released in Hindi as 'Saamraajya', is constantly in discussions before its release. The film has been released in theatres on July 31. The film is moving towards a big opening as it got a good response in advance bookings.

The film's first day pre-sale (including paid premiere) is around Rs 13 crore worldwide, including earnings of about Rs 5 crore from foreign markets, which is said to be the biggest earnings for a non-superstar Telugu film in recent times.

Vijay Deverakonda's film can become the biggest opening film for him

'Saamraajya' is doing well in advance booking, not only in India but also abroad. This is the reason why Vijay Deverakonda starrer is expected to earn around Rs 18-20 crore, including pre-sales premiere on its last opening day. These bookings will be enough for Vijay Deverakonda to achieve the biggest opening. The actor's current biggest opener is 'Kushi', which earned around Rs 26 crore worldwide.

Expected to go beyond Rs 30 crore on the first day

'Vijay Deverakonda', i.e. 'Kingdom' is expected to open with a collection of more than Rs 30 crore worldwide. If the response of the people is positive, then it can increase even more. This film is expected to be among the top 5 biggest opening films for any Telugu film of the year. If everything goes well, it can also be included in the top 3 biggest opening films.

The film is out in theatres now

Directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, 'Saamraajya' is a spy-thriller film. Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse are seen in lead roles in the film. The film has been released in theatres on July 31 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. In the early reviews, the film has been getting positive response.

