Box Office Report: Did Saiyaara touch Rs 300 crore mark? Even 13 days after its release, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film Saiyaara has successfully run at the box office. Let's have a look at its second Wednesday's collection.

New Delhi:

Mohit Suri's musical love story film Saiyaara, is continuously setting new records of earning at the box office. Even after 13 days of its release, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's starrer is earning well and is moving towards the figure of 300 crores. The film has not yet touched the Rs 300 crore mark, but it's safe to say that the film will move past this mark this week itself.

Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda's debut film, which earned Rs 10 crores on its second Tuesday, has collected Rs 7 crore on its second Wednesday. With this, the total collection of Saiyaara in 13 days has now reached Rs 273.50 crore.

Saiyaara's worldwide collection

Saiyaara, which was released on July 18, earned Rs 21.5 crores at the box office on the very first day. After this, the film crossed the 100 crore mark in the first four days. Mohit Suri's directorial is performing very well not only at the Indian box office but also in terms of worldwide collection. In 13 days, the worldwide collection of Saiyaara has crossed Rs 400 crores and its worldwide collection has reached Rs 418.48 crores.

Hari Hara Veer Mallu

Pawan Kalyan's action-drama film Hari Hara Veer Mallu had a blockbuster opening of Rs 34.75 crores on the first day, but after that, the film's earnings saw a decline. On Wednesday, which marked its seventh day at the box office, Pawan Kalyan's film earned Rs 1.25. With this, its total earnings so far have reached Rs 80.35 crore.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel's much-talked-about franchise's new film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, was released in India on July 25. But its magic did not work much among the Indian audience. The film collected only 1.05 on Wednesday. So far, the film has earned Rs 24.71crore, which is considered disappointing as per Marvel's standards. The audience's response has also been mixed, due to which means the future of the film is hanging in the balance.

Mahavatar Narasimha

The mythological animation film Mahavatar Narasimha, released on July 25, has performed much better than expected. While it took an opening of Rs 1.35 crores on the first day, the film collected Rs 7.50 on day 6. So far, the film has earned Rs 37.05 in India.

