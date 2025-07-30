Son of Sardaar 2 filming locations: From London to Punjab, here’s where Ajay Devgn shot the sequel Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 was shot in London, Edinburgh, and Punjab. Here's a look at the beautiful filming locations before its August 1 release.

New Delhi:

It is raining sequels in Bollywood, and Ajay Devgn seems to be the one causing it all. The actor is all set to return as Jassi for 'Son of Sardaar 2', and his fans can't wait. 'Son of Sardaar 2', directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, also features Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Mishra, and the late Mukul Dev, among others. The film will be released worldwide on August 1, 2025.

While the Bollywood buffs are eagerly awaiting the release, the behind-the-scenes journey of 'Son of Sardaar 2' is equally exciting. 'Son of Sardaar 2' shooting locations have lent an authentic touch to the film.

'Son of Sardaar 2' shooting locations

'Son of Sardaar 2' shooting locations range from Edinburgh to London and Chandigarh. The movie is said to be an epic mix of international flair and desi comedy. Last year in August, Ajay officially began shooting for the much-awaited sequel in London. The 'Maidaan' actor took to his Instagram to share a video from the Muhurat of the film.

Ajay shared a video with the caption, “The journey of #SonOfSardaar2 begins with prayers, blessings, and an amazing team." In the video, Ajay could be seen offering prayers at a gurdwara, while Mrunal Thakur was seen performing bhangra on stage.

After wrapping the UK leg of the shoot, the 'Son of Sardaar 2' team picked Punjab for the rest of the shoot.

'Son of Sardaar 2' trailer

The film's trailer has promised a laughter riot for the fans! 'Son of Sardaar 2' revolves around "Jassi" Singh Randhawa, who keeps getting stuck in a relationship. From divorce to fake love to crazy adventures, the film has it all.

'Son of Sardaar 2' release date

Originally slated for release on July 25, the film is now set to hit the screens on August 1, 2025. The 'Son of Sardaar 2' team didn't reveal the reason for the delay, but according to the sources, Saiyaara's success played a key role in the decision.

