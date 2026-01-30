Sarvam Maya ending explained: What happens to Prabhendhu and the ghost Delulu Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu's Malayalam horror comedy Sarvam Maya is now streaming on OTT. The film's ending left viewers with many questions, know what really happens.

Sarvam Maya is a Malayalam horror comedy film which recently hit the OTT screens of JioHotstar. Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film follows the story of an atheist, Prabhendu Namboothiri, played by Nivin Pauly, who is born into a Brahmin priest family in Kerala.

He is very fond of music and wants to become a guitarist, but something unexpected took place, and he returned to his hometown in Palakkad. The plot continues when he couldn't find stable work and then decided to temporarily assist his cousin Roopesh, who used to work as a priest.

The ending of this Malayalam horror comedy film leaves viewers with many questions. Let's find out what happened at the end of Sarvam Maya.

Sarvam Maya ending explained

When Prabhendu Namboothiri started assisting his cousin as a priest in order to earn money, after one puja, he saw a ghost, which he called 'Delulu'. However, the ghost didn't hurt him but followed him. Interestingly, his life started changing in unusual and funny ways.

At the beginning, Prabhendu looks confused when he finds out a ghost is following him around all the time. But despite being a ghost, Delulu, played by Riya Shibu, acts friendly and tries to help him in everyway possible. Amid this, Prabhendhu was also dealing with his feelings for a Saadhya, played by Preity Mukhundhan, which makes things more complex.

Viewers also get to know that the ghost, Delulu, has her own pain and problems to deal with. By the end of the film, Delulu breaks the silence about how she feels about him and tells him that she loves him. It was a big revelation for Prabhendhu because he loves Saadhya. After this, Prabhendhu became shaken and didn't know how to react.

Later, Delulu starts recalling her past, and when she hugs Prabhendhu, he suddenly feels all her memories and understands her whole story. The ghost, Delulu reveales her real name, Maya Mathew Manjooran, and after sharing the truth, she gently goes away, like she has finally found peace.

After Maya leaves, Prabhendhu visits her mother for closure. He tells her that he was Maya's friend. Maya's mother asks if he was the person Maya loved before she died. Prabhendhu pauses and says yes. It's unclear if he is telling the truth or just comforting her, but the scene shows that the filmmakers wanted both of them to find peace. When he leaves, he feels a breeze and remembers Maya saying the breeze is her presence.

What happens to Prabhendhu?

After everything, Prabhendhu continues with his life and even becomes a musician and carries Maya's memory with him. Savam Maya shows that Maya, even as a ghost, helped him understand himself better and changed his life as he learns to live fully again.

Sarvam Maya: Cast

Besides Nivin Pauly, the film features Aju Varghese, Riya Shibu, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Raghunath Paleri and Madhu Wariar in the key roles.

