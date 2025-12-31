Who is Riya Shibu, the Malayalam producer-actress gaining praise for Sarvam Maya? Read further to know about the Malayalam actress and producer Riya Shibu who is receiving praise for her role in Nivin Pauly's film Sarvam Maya.

New Delhi:

Malayalam actress and producer Riya Shibu has been all over the internet following the release of her latest film, Sarvam Maya. Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the comedy-drama has been receiving positive reviews from critics since its release on December 25, 2025.

Apart from the storyline, viewers have been praising Riya Shibu for her performance in the film, even calling her "cutest delulu ever". In Sarvam Maya, she plays the role of Maya Mathew Manjooran, also known as Delulu. Read on to know more about the producer-actress.

Who is Riya Shibu? A look at her film career

Riya Shibu is a Malayalam actress and producer, who began her career as a producer in 2023 with the film Thugs, which featured her brother Hridhu Haroon and Munishkanth. In the same year, she also co-produced the action thriller Mumbaikar alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Shibu Thameens. Mumbaikar starred Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

In 2024, Riya Shibu produced the action drama Mura, starring Suraj Venjaramoodu. The following year, in 2025, she produced one of her biggest projects to date, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, featuring Vikram in the lead role. The film produced Rs 63.45 crore worldwide and earned Rs 40.75 crore in India.

Riya Shibu wins hearts as 'Delulu'

Social media has been flooded with praise for Riya Shibu. One X user wrote, "Today and everyday crushing on Delulu Riya shibu what an actress! (sic)" Another fan wrote in his X post, "Delulu Riya Shibu What an actress you are. Best written Malayalam film of 2025 (sic)." On Instagram, a user wrote, ""It is after a long time that I am seeing such a magnificent performance. I haven't seen a performance like this in recent times. My heart is full. Great performance, my dear sister (sic)."

Sarvam Maya: Cast and box office collection

The film, Sarvam Maya, features Nivin Pauly, Riya Shibu, Preity Mukhundhan, and others in key roles. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sarvam Maya has collected Rs 52.5 crore worldwide and earned Rs 26.30 crore within six days of its release.

