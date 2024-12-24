'Paatal Lok' season 2 to stream on Prime Video on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : PRIME VIDEO A poster of Paatal Lok web series

Prime Video India on Monday announced the premiere date of much much-awaited second season of "Paatal Lok". According to OTT platform, 'Paatal Lok' season 2 will be streamed on January 17.

'Paatal Lok' season 2 will see actor Jaideep Ahlawa reprise his role alongside Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag. Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua are the new additions to the cast, a press release stated.

"Paatal Lok" season 2, directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, is a Clean Slate Filmz Production in association with Eunoia Films LLP.

"As the stakes rise, this upcoming season promises to propel the drama barometer to new heights drawing viewers into an even darker, immersive and more treacherous world. The new season plunges the iconic character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary and his team into an uncharted territory - a perilous 'fresh hell' that will test them like never before," read the official synopsis of the series.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said the first chapter of "Paatal Lok" made a huge impact with its gripping narrative, layered characters and raw portrayal of societal realities, earning critical acclaim and a massive fanbase.

"At Prime Video, we always prioritise two essential aspects across our shows —the unique and compelling nature of the stories we tell, and identifying the right time to bring those narratives to our audience," he added.

"The phenomenal response to the first season of the neo-noir crime drama inspired us to delve even deeper into its immersive world with the second installment. While collaborating once again with Sudip, Avinash and the talented cast behind this groundbreaking series, we are excited to unveil a new chapter that pushes creative boundaries," Madhok said in a statement.

Sharma, who also serves as the showrunner of the series, said he is "thrilled" to continue his long-standing association with the streamer through the second season of "Paatal Lok".

"The overwhelming response to the first season filled me with immense gratitude and inspired me to craft stories that are raw, relatable, and intensely gripping.

"The streaming service also acted as a perfect medium to bring out unique storytelling to life, offering our team a platform to expose and expand our horizons in terms of visual representation. Collaborating with an exceptional team has been a privilege, and together we've elevated this drama to new heights, amplifying the themes of crime, mystery, and suspense," he added.

The first season of "Paatal Lok", directed by Dhaware and Prosit Roy, arrived on the streamer in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic. Its success brought nationwide fame to Ahlawat, known for "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "Raazi", and saw Singh emerge as the breakout performer.

(With PTI inputs)