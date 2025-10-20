One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 release date in India: When and where to watch One Punch Man Season 3 is back on Netflix with fresh action and humour. Episode 2, titled The Hunt Begins, releases on October 19 at 8:15 PM (India). As Garou’s rage meets Saitama’s power, fans can expect a visually epic showdown from JC Staff’s new animation team.

New Delhi:

The most anticipated third season of the anime series 'One Punch Man', titled 'One Punch Man Season 3', recently hit the digital screens of Netflix. The new season of this Japanese superhero action series is directed by Shinpei Nagai.

The latest instalment in the series has been receiving positive reviews from the viewers, leaving them eager for new episodes. The first episode of 'One Punch Man season 3' aired on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

One Punch Man season 3 episode 2 release date and time in India

Fans eager to catch the latest episode can look forward to the stellar voice cast, including Makoto Furukawa as Saitama and Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Saitama’s loyal disciple. According to a report by Filmibeat, Episode 2 will air on October 19, 2025, at 8:15 PM.

One Punch Man season 3 episode 2: What to expect?

As the season's main conflict unfolds, One Punch Man season 3 episode 2, titled 'The Hunt Begins', is set to shift from preparation to full-on action. The pace is picking up, with heroes gearing up for battle and monsters ready to strike.

The Monster Association storyline is getting more intense, and Garou's dangerous journey is likely to take centre stage. A showdown with Saitama seems inevitable. This is the perfect moment for JC Staff to showcase the colourful fight animation that fans have been waiting so long for.

One Punch Man: Plot

The story of 'One Punch Man' follows the life of a hero named Saitama, who uses a single punch to destroy his enemies and does it for enjoyment.

One Punch Man: IMDb rating and crew details

The anime superhero action series holds an impressive IMDb rating of 8.6. For those unfamiliar, the head writer of this series is Tomohiro Suzuki.

