Idli Kadai OTT update: Where Dhanush’s Tamil film is expected to stream soon

Actors Dhanush and Nithya Menen were recently seen in the comedy-drama film 'Idli Kadai'. The movie received mixed reviews from viewers upon its release. Notably, this Tamil-language film is written and directed by Dhanush, and his fans are eagerly awaiting its OTT debut.

The movie is expected to premiere on Netflix in November. However, the official announcement is yet to be made by the film’s makers.

Idli Kadai OTT release update

Viewers might soon be able to stream 'Idli Kadai' on Netflix. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the digital rights for Dhanush's starrer have been acquired by Netflix. The film is expected to premiere sometime in November, after completing its four-week theatrical run.

Idli Kadai box office collection: India and worldwide

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 'Idli Kadai', which hit the big screens on October 1, 2025, had a strong start at the box office, earning Rs 11 crore on its first day. Gradually, the movie slowed down and so far it has collected Rs 50 crore across India within 18 days of its release.

In terms of worldwide box office collection, Dhanush's directorial did a business of Rs 71.32 crore. Its overseas collection stands at Rs 12.5 crore.

Idli Kadai: Plot and cast

Besides Dhanush, who also directed and wrote the film, Idli Kadai features Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Baahubali fame Sathyaraj, and Rajkiran in lead roles. The film centres on a rural man who moves to Dubai to pursue his work and dreams. However, after facing a major problem, he returns home, realises the importance of his village, and works hard to fulfil his father’s wishes despite the challenges.

Idli Kadai: Production details

The movie 'Idli Kadai' is produced by Dhanush and Aakash Baskaran under Dhanush's production house, Wunderbar Films, and Dawn Pictures. The music of this film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and the cinematography is done by Kiran Koushik.

