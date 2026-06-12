Off Campus makers issue warning after rise in toxic fan behaviour: 'Respect our cast'

New Delhi:

Prime Video's hit romance drama Off Campus has been renewed for a second season. As filming for the second season continues in Vancouver, the makers have issued a strong message to fans, urging them to respect the cast and their personal lives.

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Team Off Campus issues a stern warning

The show's official social media handles shared a statement on Thursday after a rise in toxic online behaviour directed at the actors and people close to them. With excitement around the new season continuing to grow, the production team reminded fans that admiration for the series should never cross personal boundaries.

"The Off Campus community is built on a shared love of storytelling and on respect for the real people who bring it to life," the statement read. "We ask that everyone in this space extend that respect to our cast and the people in their lives."

The makers also made it clear that harassment will not be tolerated, adding, "Accounts that engage in targeted harassment will be removed from following our accounts."

This isn't the first time Prime Video has urged fans to maintain healthy boundaries. The streaming platform had earlier shared a similar message for viewers of its popular young-adult series The Summer I Turned Pretty, asking them to refrain from online harassment, hate speech and invasive behaviour towards the cast and crew. At the time, the statement read, “Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let’s keep the conversation kind this summer.”

When is Off Campus expected to release?

The statement comes as anticipation for the new season continues to build following the success of the show's debut outing. Season 2 is expected to adapt Elle Kennedy's novel The Score and will largely focus on the relationship between Dean Di Laurentis, played by Stephen Kalyn, and Allie Hayes, essayed by Mika Abdalla.

The upcoming season is expected to premiere in 2027.

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