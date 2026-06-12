Friday OTT releases [June 12, 2026]: Raakh, Dridam, Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu and more

New Delhi:

Friday, June 12, brings a fresh lineup of OTT releases across platforms, offering viewers a mix of genres and languages. Films and shows like Ali Fazal's Raakh, Dridam, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, and Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu are among the titles which hit the digital screens.

With theatres busy and digital platforms equally active, viewers now have multiple options to enjoy genres ranging from intense dramas and psychological thrillers to regional stories. Here’s a look at the new OTT releases you can stream this Friday.

New Friday OTT releases

1. Raakh

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Ali Fazal's gripping crime thriller Raakh is now available to stream on Prime Video. The 8-episode show follows a haunting crime investigation inspired by the infamous Ranga and Billa case. Directed by Prosit Roy, the show also stars Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles.

2. Bhooth Bangla

OTT Platform: Netflix

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the OTT release of the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, for quite some time. Now, viewers can watch it on Netflix in English and Hindi. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and also features Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Mithila Palkar in key roles.

3. Karuppu

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film Karuppu initially hit the big screens on May 14, 2026, and premiered on Prime Video on June 12, 2026. Viewers can watch Karuppu in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

4. Shelter

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, Shelter is a reclusive former government assassin who sees his isolated life turned upside down when a stranded supply girl accidentally triggers a deadly tracking system, forcing him to protect her.

It features Jason Statham, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Michael Shaeffer, Anna Crilly, Bill Nighy, Harriet Walter, Eugenia Caruso in key roles.

5. Dridam

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The Malayalam thriller Dridam is now available to stream on JioHotstar. Directed by Martin Joseph, the film stars Dinesh Prabhakar, Krishna Prabha and Shane Nigam in key roles. It tells the story of a police officer who arrives at what seems like a quiet and peaceful station, but soon finds himself under pressure after human remains are discovered.

Also Read: Karuppu arrives on OTT: Here's how internet audience are reacting to Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film