Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Trailer Out Now: Amol Parashar's show promises more laughs and drama | Watch

New Delhi:

The trailer for the second season of Prime Video's comedy web series Gram Chikitsalay has been released. Amol Parashar is seen reprising the role of a doctor in the trailer. He attempts to save the health center in Bhathkandi and aims to secure the title of an Ideal PHC (Primary Health Centre), though he faces numerous obstacles along the way.

The new season will also have new faces along with the cast that impressed audiences with the

What's in the trailer?

The 2-minute-31-second trailer shows Amol Parashar’s desire to provide quality medical care to the people. However, he deals with eccentric patients and struggles with a lack of government-supplied medicines. He hopes that winning the Ideal PHC title will ensure his health center receives all the necessary supplies.

Obstacles in Amol Parashar's path

The trailer reveals several hurdles standing in Amol Parashar's way. A private doctor in the village conspires against Gram Chikitsalay to protect his own practice, and local politics also pose a challenge. Additionally, a lack of resources complicates his quest to achieve the Ideal PHC status.

Khesari Lal makes an appearance

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal appears in the trailer. The series also features Ashok Pathak and Durgesh from the show Panchayat. Actors Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Garima Vikrant Singh are reprising their roles.

Watch the trailer here:

Makers of the show

The comedy-drama television series is directed by Rahul Pandey and produced by TVF. It features Amol Parashar in the lead role of Dr Prabhat Sinha, an optimistic doctor sent to work in the Primary Health Center in the fictional village of Bhathkandi by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, creators of the superhit TVF show Panchayat.

About season 1 of Gram Chikitsalay

In Season 1, Dr Prabhat had to work hard in winning the confidence of the villagers who relied on quacks rather than allopathic medicines. Along with fighting the menace of corruption and bureaucracy, he got embroiled in the case of Sudhir, a young boy affected with mental disorders. The show was widely praised by some critics for its realistic storyline, funny elements, and touching narrative but got a lukewarm reception from others, owing to inevitable comparisons to Panchayat.

Gram Chikitsalay season 2 will release on June 23 exclusively on Prime Video.

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