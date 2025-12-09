OTT releases this week [December 9-14, 2025]: Kaantha, Saali Mohabbat, Single Papa and more The second week of December brings a packed slate of OTT releases across Netflix, Zee5, JioHotstar and Sony LIV. From Kaantha to Saali Mohabbat, here’s everything streaming this week.

The second week of December is nothing less than a delightful treat for movie lovers. A variety of films and series are set to stream on multiple OTT platforms. Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha and Radhika Apte and Divyendu Sharma's Saali Mohabbat, to Kunal Kemmu's Singh Papa and more.

From action and suspense to romance, there's something for everyone. Let's take a look at what’s streaming on OTT this week.

New OTT releases this week (Dec 9–14, 2025)

1. Kaantha

Selvamani Selvaraj's directorial Kaantha, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati, will be released on the Netflix platform from December 12, 2025.

2. Saali Mohabbat

Saali Mohabbat is a suspense thriller film directed by Tisca Chopra. It features Radhika Apte, Divyenndu Sharma and others in the lead roles. Fans will be able to stream this film on the Zee 5 platform on December 12, 2025.

Notably, it is produced under Manish Malhotra's production banner, Stage 5 production.

3. Superman

James Gunn's film Superman starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult is going to be released on the JioHotstar platform from December 11, 2025. The superhero-action film was well received by the viewers and it holds an IMDb rating of 7.1.

4. Single Papa

Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani's Single Papa features Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, Mnoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia and others in the key roles. The romantic comedy film is slated to hit Netflix screens on December 12.

5. Real Kashmir Football Club

The sports drama is Real Kashmir Football Club, is inspired by the true story of two men who defied despair to turn a game into a movement that united the region.

For the unversed, this sports drama is currently streaming online. Viewers can stream this sports drama on the Sony LIV platform.

