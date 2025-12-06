Peaky Blinders movie: The Immortal Man cast, plot and OTT release date Four years after the series ended, Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Here’s the full cast lineup, plot details and the release schedule.

Four years after the series finale of Peaky Blinders, Tommy Shelby, the beloved character played by Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy, is returning to Netflix in the upcoming film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Directed by Tom Harper, the movie will release in select theatres on March 6, 2026 and will hit Netflix on March 20, 2026.

With the official release date out, the hype around the movie is higher than ever. Moreover, audiences will once again get to see Cillian Murphy in the role of Tommy Shelby, along with his Birmingham mobsters, maybe for the last time. Hence, ahead of the release of the anticipated film, let's have a look at the cast and plot of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man cast

Netflix has confirmed a mix of returning favourites and new additions to the ensemble, signalling that the film will expand the world established over the show’s six seasons. The cast includes:

Cillian Murphy

Rebecca Ferguson

Tim Roth

Sophie Rundle

Ned Dennehy

Packy Lee

Ian Peck

Jay Lycurgo

Barry Keoghan

Stephen Graham

What to expect from Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Set in Birmingham in 1940, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man picks up as World War II intensifies. Tommy Shelby, who has been living in self-imposed exile, is forced to return home and confront what may be the most devastating challenge of his life. With both the Shelby family’s future and the country’s fate hanging in the balance, Tommy must face his inner demons and decide whether he intends to preserve his legacy or destroy it entirely.

Creator Steven Knight described the upcoming chapter to Netflix as the most explosive yet. 'The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders,' Knight said, promising a no-limits, full-throttle continuation of the Shelby saga.

