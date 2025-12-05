Peaky Blinders-The Immortal Man: Netflix announces theatrical and OTT release date | See Post Netflix made a mega announcement on Friday, December 5, 2025 as the OTT giant revealed the OTT and theatrical release date of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Fans of Peaky Blinders can mark their calendars: its long-awaited movie continuation, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, will arrive on Netflix on March 20, 2026, after a limited theatrical release starting March 6, 2026.

Netflix took to its Instagram post and shared the mega news on Friday as their caption read, 'The legendary gypsy gangster Tommy Shelby returns in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. In select theaters March 6 and on Netflix March 20 2026.'

A return to Tommy Shelby and a turbulent world at war

Returning as the iconic gangster-politician Tommy Shelby is Cillian Murphy. In a statement, Murphy said the film 'was always meant for the fans', a nod to the decades-long loyalty the show has inspired.

Set in 1940, against the backdrop of World War II, the film picks up where the series left off: Tommy Shelby emerges from self-imposed exile to confront powerful enemies and grapple with fate, family and legacy.

Old alliances and new faces

Several key actors from the original series are back: Sophie Rundle (Ada Shelby), Stephen Graham (Hayden Stagg), Ned Dennehy (Charlie Strong), Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs), and Ian Peck (Curly).

They’ll share screen space with a raft of new additions: Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Jay Lycurgo are among the fresh faces joining the gang, raising expectations for a darker, richer and more expansive Peaky world.

A new chapter for the Shelby legacy

While The Immortal Man brings the original saga back to screens, it isn’t the end. Creators have confirmed two new series set after the movie, promising a 'next generation' of Shelbys navigating post-war Birmingham.

For fans who’ve tracked Tommy’s rise from narrow-alley racketeer to wartime kingpin, the upcoming film and series offer both closure and a new beginning, a chance to witness how the Shelby legacy evolves in changing times.

