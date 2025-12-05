The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15: India streaming date and cast shake-up The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns with Season 15. With new cast additions, exits and fresh story arcs, the series promises renewed drama and high-glam energy.

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is slated to premiere on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. This simply means the episodes will be available for streaming the following day on Peacock and for many international viewers (December 5, 2025, at 6:30 AM in India), via the Peacock hub on JioHotstar / OTTplay Premium.

This new season promises to stir the pot once again: the producers say it will focus on themes of fresh starts, reinvention, shifting alliances and 'volatile group dynamics', with plenty of glamour, high-end lifestyles and personal drama.

Full cast list: New additions and returning Housewives

Season 15 welcomes two new full-time cast members: fashion stylist-turned-designer Rachel Zoe and businesswoman Amanda Frances. In addition, Natalie Swanston Fuller joins as a 'friend of the Housewives.'

They will join returning stars: Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Bozoma Saint John, along with long-time 'friends of the show' Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly. Notably, 2025 also saw the exit of Garcelle Beauvais, who last appeared in Season 14 and announced her departure earlier in the year.

What can viewers look forward to?

With the rebooted cast and higher stakes in their personal and professional lives, it seems Season 15 is well-placed to bring viewers back into the fold with the classic mix of glamour and conflict. Tales will range from marital woes and divorces to rebranding, shifting alliances, and complicated friendships.

In addition, viewers can expect the trademark luxurious surroundings, fancy parties, and glamorous outings that have long defined the franchise in high-end Beverly Hills style. The addition of new voices like Rachel Zoe’s, along with Amanda Frances and Natalie Swanston Fuller, could bring fresh energy to a format familiar to long-time viewers.

