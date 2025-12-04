Stranger Things season 5 nears its finale, Netflix reveals finale episode length | Find out here Stranger Things fans are eagerly awaiting the final showdown of the beloved series. Adding to the excitement, streaming platform Netflix has revealed the runtime of the finale episode. Read on to find out how long the Stranger Things Season 5 finale will be.

New Delhi:

Stranger Things fans are gearing up for the much-awaited Season 5 finale. The makers released the first four episodes of the fifth and final instalment, Volume 1, on November 27, 2025, while the remaining episodes are set to release on December 26, with the finale scheduled for January 1, 2026.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Volume 1 of Stranger Things has received positive responses from audiences, and fans are eagerly awaiting the new episodes. Amid this excitement, streaming platform Netflix further fueled anticipation by revealing the runtime of the finale episode.

How long will the Stranger Things Season 5 finale episode be?

According to Netflix's Tudum, the series's final chapter will run for 2 hours and 5 minutes. The story of Stranger Things’ Upside Down, which began in the town of Hawkins, will unfold one last time.

When is the Stranger Things Season 5 finale episode releasing in India?

Stranger Things fans will be able to stream the finale episode, i.e., episode 8 of Season 5, on January 1, 2026, from 6:30 AM IST onwards. The episode is titled "The Rightside Up."

Stranger Things Season 5 cast

The star cast of Stranger Things season 5 includes the beloved characters. Take a look below:

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

