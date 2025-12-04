Stranger Things season 5 nears its finale, Netflix reveals finale episode length | Find out here

Stranger Things fans are gearing up for the much-awaited Season 5 finale. The makers released the first four episodes of the fifth and final instalment, Volume 1, on November 27, 2025, while the remaining episodes are set to release on December 26, with the finale scheduled for January 1, 2026.
Created by the Duffer Brothers, Volume 1 of Stranger Things has received positive responses from audiences, and fans are eagerly awaiting the new episodes. Amid this excitement, streaming platform Netflix further fueled anticipation by revealing the runtime of the finale episode.
How long will the Stranger Things Season 5 finale episode be?
According to Netflix's Tudum, the series's final chapter will run for 2 hours and 5 minutes. The story of Stranger Things’ Upside Down, which began in the town of Hawkins, will unfold one last time.
When is the Stranger Things Season 5 finale episode releasing in India?
Stranger Things fans will be able to stream the finale episode, i.e., episode 8 of Season 5, on January 1, 2026, from 6:30 AM IST onwards. The episode is titled "The Rightside Up."
Stranger Things Season 5 cast
The star cast of Stranger Things season 5 includes the beloved characters. Take a look below:
- Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers
- David Harbour as Jim Hopper
- Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
- Noah Schnapp as Will Byers
- Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler
- Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair
- Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson
- Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield
- Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler
- Joe Keery as Steve Harrington
- Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers
