Stranger Things 5 new episodes: Release dates and timings for Volume 2 and finale Stranger Things 5 dropped its first four episodes in November, and fans have been waiting ever since. Here’s the full India schedule for the upcoming episodes — Volume 2 on December 26 and the grand finale on January 1 — along with episode titles and streaming details.

New Delhi:

Netflix's hit series Stranger Things has created a massive buzz among fans from all over the world ever since Volume 1 of the fifth season was released in November. However, the makers released only four episodes, leaving fans waiting for the upcoming episodes.

Created by the Duffer brothers, the series features a stellar cast including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink and others.

Here's everything you need to know about the release dates and timings of the Stranger Things 5 new episodes.

When are the new Stranger Things Season 5 episodes releasing in India?

It is significant to note that the fifth instalment of Stranger Things consists of eight episodes spread across three volumes. Volume 1, which includes four episodes, was released on November 26, 2025, in India. The release schedule for the remaining episodes, according to the Indian time zone, is as follows:

December 26 (Volume 2)

Episode 5 - Shock Jock

Episode 6 - Escape From Camazotz

Episode 7 - The Bridge

January 1 (Finale)

Episode 8 - The Rightside Up

Stranger Things Season 5 release timings

Indian viewers will be able to stream all the new episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 starting from 6:30 AM IST.

In how many languages can you watch Stranger Things Season 5?

Viewers can stream Netflix's Stranger Things Season in 25 languages, including three Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Originally filmed in English, the show can now be enjoyed worldwide in multiple dubbed versions.

More details on Netflix's Stranger Things

Over the course of four seasons, the show has successfully combined nostalgia, horror, and emotion, leaving a strong impression on the audience. In this final season, the makers have built a high-stakes showdown, where Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends face off against Vecna in the ultimate battle.

