Netflix's Baahubali prequel series faces roadblock, production put on hold?

Fans of Baahubali, who were hoping to revisit the world of Mahishmati in the Netflix prequel series, are in for some bad news. As per reports, the streamer has haletd production on the show for now. The series, which was announced back in August 2018, had already been given a two-season order. But now, things are not looking good for the stakeholders.

Baahubali: Before the Beginning, is the title of the prequel to Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. It was to be based on Anand Neelakantan's book, The Rise of Sivagami. Season one of the series was to have nine episodes and would capture Sivagami's journey from a rebellious and vengeful girl to a wise and unequalled queen.

Mrunal Thakur was to essay the role of Sivagami, but, the actress had dropped out of the series and Wamiqa Gabbi stepped in for her. Actor Ramya Krishna played Sivagami in the two blockbuster Baahubali movies. Reports had suggested that the series was earlier shot and wrapped in 2018 but the final product was not satisfactory. Hence, the series will be shot again with a fresh cast.

As per the latest report, new creative directors will now come on board the series to take it forward. But for now, production on it has been halted. Nayanthara was also reportedly roped in for her digital debut with this series.

According to Netflix, at the time of show anouncement, the synopsis of Baahubali: Before the Beginning was: "Power, politics and intrigue find themselves juxtaposed against the rise of Mahishmati - from being a city-state to an empire."

The web series was to be made by SS Rajamouli initially, who was the director of the two Baahubali films. But it was later handed over to Siddharth Tewary's Swastik Productions known to make periodic dramas and historicals. The series was to be directed by Kunal Deshmukh who has opted out of the project.

