Maareesan OTT Release Date: Fahadh Faasil starrer gears up for digital release Fahadh Faasil's Tamil comedy crime thriller 'Maareesan' will soon hit Netflix. Read further to know it's exact OTT release date.

The makers of Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu starrer Maareesan will soon make a splash on OTT. The makers took to their Instagram profiles to share the announcement with fans.

The film, that released in theatres on July 25, received good reviews from critics. However, it was unable to recover its budget at the box office. However, now it's making way to OTT.

Maareesan OTT release date

Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu starrer will be released on Netflix this week. 'Get in, guys, we are going to Thiruvannamalai. Watch Maareesan on Netflix, out 22 August in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam!' read Netflix India's caption.

Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu reunited after 2 years

In the film, based on a screenplay by V Krishna Murthy and directed by Sudheesh Sankar, Fahadh reunited with Vadivelu after 2023's Mamannan, the Mari Selvaraj directorial, which was a box-office success and received critical acclaim for their performances.

Maareesan cast

Maareesan also features Vivek Prasanna playing Fahadh's character's friend, along with PL Thenappan and Kovai Sarala as cops. The cast also includes Sithara, Livingston, Saravana Subbaiah, Renuka, Krishna, Telephone Raja and Haritha.

Maareesan plot

The film produced by Super Good Films is a light-hearted, feel-good road movie that takes a sharp turn into the thriller genre. Based on the 1957 Mayabazar song 'Aaha Inba Neelavinile', Maareesan deals with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu traversing diverse landscapes on a bike until the atmosphere changes dramatically when they start singing Mayabazar songs, giving chills and thrills to the audience.

Maareesan box office collection

While the exact budget of the Tamil comedy crime thriller is unknown, reportedly, Maareesan was made at a limited cost. The film opened with Rs 75 lakhs. According to Sacnilk, in 6 days the film earned just Rs 4.54 crore despite good reviews.

