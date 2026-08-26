Chumbak trailer is out now; Netflix series brings comedy, family drama and neighbourly gossip | Watch

Netflix has released the trailer of its upcoming family comedy-drama series Chumbak on August 26. Set in a lively Mumbai neighbourhood, the series explores the chaotic relationships, everyday banter and unsolicited involvement that often turn neighbours into an extended family.

Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Jamnadas Majethia and Kapadia under Hats Off Productions, Chumbak will premiere on Netflix on September 10.

Chumbak trailer offers a glimpse into a quirky neighbourhood

The trailer introduces Chumbak Colony, where five families are closely intertwined. The residents know each other's business, offer unsolicited advice and regularly find themselves involved in one another's personal matters. What begins as typical neighbourhood interference becomes the source of much of the show's comedy. From gossip and family disagreements to everyday chaos, the series appears to draw humour from familiar situations and relationships.

The makers have described Chumbak as a story about the kind of neighbourhood where privacy is almost impossible. Kapadia and Majethia said they wanted to capture the familiarity of communities where neighbours may be the families people do not choose but eventually become an important part of their lives. The series combines family drama with humour, quirky characters and the everyday dynamics of a close-knit Mumbai community.

Watch the trailer here:

Chumbak cast

Chumbak features an ensemble cast comprising Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Sumeet Raghavan, Sandeepa Dhar, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sumeet Vyas, Manasi Parekh, Delnaaz Irani, Anant V Joshi, Amyra Dastur and Atul Kumar. The diverse cast brings together established actors and younger performers, with each character forming part of the interconnected world of Chumbak Colony.

Aatish Kapadia returns with Hats Off Productions

Aatish Kapadia, known for creating and writing popular television comedies, has written and directed Chumbak. He has also produced the series with Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions. The production house is known for shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. With Chumbak, the makers are once again exploring humour rooted in everyday relationships and family dynamics.

When and where to watch Chumbak

Chumbak will premiere on Netflix on September 10, 2026. The series will be available to audiences in India and internationally on the streaming platform.

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