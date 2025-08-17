Ba***ds of Bollywood First Look Out Now: Aryan Khan's show is 'thoda jyada' | Watch The first look of Ba***ds of Bollywood has been released by Netflix, in which Aryan Khan can be seen re-creating his father Shah Rukh Khan's Raj Aryan look, but in his own style.

The first look of Aryan Khan's debut show 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' is out now. The series that was earlier called 'Stardom' will be released on Netflix this year. On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan had also teased fans over the show's first glimpse.

Now on Sunday, August 17, the first look of the upcoming limited series has been released by Netflix, in which Aryan Khan can be seen re-creating his father Shah Rukh Khan's Raj Aryan look, but in his own style.

About Ba***ds of Bollywood First Look

As the first look video begins, it looks like SRK is walking through a hallway, but as the focus clears, it turns out to be Aryan, who, in a leather jacket, can be seen playing violin and saying Shah Rukh's famous dialogue, 'Ek ladki this deewani si, ek ladke pe wo marti thi'. However, in a split second, you see the director, writer saying, 'What if a truck runs over the girl now. Seems too much, right? So, get ready because my show is too much!'

'Mera show has about Bollywood - jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga, bohot saara pyaar… aur thoda sa vaar,' Aryan says at the last of the first look video.

Ba***ds of Bollywood cast

Aryan Khan's show features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli and Gautami Kapoor.

The makers have not yet revealed anything about Shah Rukh Khan's involvement in the show. However, reportedly, the superstar has a special appearance in the Netflix show.

Aryan Khan has directed Ba***ds of Bollywood

Ba***ds of Bollywood, the Netflix show that was announced this year, will be released in 2025, but the official release date has not been announced yet. With this Netflix series, Aryan will mark his debut as a director. The show Ba***ds of Bollywood has also been written by him.

Ba***ds of Bollywood preview will be out on August 20, 2025.

