Lock Upp: Babita Phogat gets evicted from Kangana Ranaut's show

After Siddharth Sharma's exit, ace wrestler Babita Phogat was evicted from Lock Upp

The recent celebrity to get evicted from Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp is wrestler Babita Phogat. Babita was nominated along with Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Payal Rohatgi, Karanvir Bohra, Sara Khan, Saisha Shinde and Anjali Arora. Earlier this week, Kaaranvir Bohra evicted Siddharth Sharma during a surprise eviction. Thus, Babita and Siddharth exited Kangana's badass jail this week.

On Sunday (March 20), the makers revealed the entry of a new wild card contestant Chetan Hansraj. He will be entering as the 15th contestant of the show. "Badass jail mein aane wale hai @chetan_hansraj as the 15th contestant. Kya yahaan bhi banenge yeh villain? Watch tonight’s judgement day episode at 10:30 pm. Play the @lockuppgame now," read the caption of the video shared by the makers.

The makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned. Before Chetan, Sara Khan's ex-husband Ali Mercchant entered the show as the wild card contestant. His entry brewed a lot of controversy inside the lock-up.

Lock Upp' is live-streamed on digital platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji. Apart from Ali Mercchant, Chetan Hansraj, Sara Khan, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Payal Rohatgi, and Saisha are in the show fighting for the basic amenities to win the fearless game.

