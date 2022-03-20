Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut praises Poonam Pandey's 'art of seduction'; says, 'Aapko school chalana chahiye..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALT BALAJI Poonam Pandey's performance during recent task on Lock Upp left host Kangana Ranaut impressed

Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp has garnered a massive response from the audience as it got 100 million views in just 19 days. The show has become the talk of the town with the presence of controversial contestants. One of the contestants in the house, Poonam Pandey was seen turning heads during a task in which she showed the 'art of seduction.' Poonam's performance did not just amaze the audience but also the host of the show Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana was seen telling Poonam that she should even start a school to teach the art of seduction. "Poonam, aapne jo apna act kiya. role play kiya, nahi sach mein hi bahut hot tha," Kangana said. Poonam, who could be seen blushing at Kangana's comments, replied, "Thank you, ma'am."

Kangana further told Poonam, "Matlab mujhe bhi bahot hot laga to you can imagine how hot it was." Kangana also recalled what Poonam had said soon after her entry in the show that seduction is an art. She agreed with Poonam on this comment, and said, "Aapne jo kaha tha ki ye seduction jo hai wo ek art hai, ek kala hai. Aur mai usse sehmat hu, aur aapki wo kala dekh kar main ye kehna chahti hu ki aap bahut acche kalakaar hain."

For the unversed, it was during the last week's episode that the contestants were given a dare in which Poonam was assigned the role of a seductive princess. Apart from Poonam, Kaaranvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant also participated in the task.

The makers on Sunday (March 20) announced the entry of a new contestant Chetan Hansraj in the show. Recently, Siddharth Sharma became the third contestant to be evicted from Lock Upp after Swami Chakrapani Maharaj and Tehseen Poonawalla.

