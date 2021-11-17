Kollywood rallies behind Suriya; Sathyaraj seconds Bharathirajaa's stand

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AMBEDH_SELVA Kollywood rallies behind Suriya; Sathyaraj seconds Bharathirajaa stand

Support continues to pour in for actor Suriya, who has been engaged in a stand-off with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) over the issue of the film 'Jai Bhim' which some claim insults the Vanniyar community in Tamil Nadu. The latest to express support to Suriya was actor Sathyaraj, who issued a video statement, thanking all those who had spoken out in support of Suriya and the film unit.

Sathyaraj, known across the country for having played the role of Kattappa in 'Baahubali', said, "Several stalwarts starting with our honourable Chief Minister M.K. Stalin have expressed appreciation for 'Jai Bhim'. There is nothing beyond that for me to say.

"As far as I am concerned, some films are meant to be enjoyed while some are worthy of appreciation. But only a select few are worthy of being celebrated. 'Jai Bhim' is one such film that needs to be celebrated. I wholeheartedly congratulate the whole team of 'Jai Bhim', including Suriya and director Gnanavel."

Expressing happiness and satisfaction at eminent director Bharathirajaa coming out in support of Suriya, Sathyaraj said, "The reason I am posting this video now is to express my thanks to people who have expressed support for Suriya. Bharathirajaa sir has issued a wonderful statement. There cannot be a better way to express the point any better.

"If a film faces a problem for other reasons, that is their personal problem. But when a film, which lends its voice for social change, faces a problem, then everbody from the film world should come forward (to support it). I wholeheartedly second this suggestion that was proposed by director Bharathirajaa."

Earlier, in a letter to Anbumani Ramadoss, Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) President Bharathirajaa, pointing out that cinema had contributed to societal and political change, said, "When we make films based on events of the past, one must only look at it as a film and see how it will contribute to societal change. If one wears a magnifying glass and begins to search for mistakes in it, no creation will speak for the downtrodden."

"We were the ones who spoke for the downtrodden then itself. When attempts were made to stall my film 'Vedham Pudhidhu', Puratchi Thalaivar (referring to former Chief Minister MGR) himself stood by us," Bharathirajaa said and urged Ramadoss to looked at 'Jai Bhim' as only a film, saying if he did so, he would realise that the film was attempting to do exactly that which he was striving to do -- struggle for the sake of the simple and the downtrodden.

Stating that there were no facts that were forced or twisted in 'Jai Bhim', Bharathirajaa pointed out that the film unit had made changes as per their suggestion.

Asking why he chose to wage a war of words with someone like Suriya who was open to hearing suggestions, the director urged Ramadoss to talk to them. "Talk to us. We are friends who will correct ourselves if it is correct," he said and concluded saying that he wished to have only a friendly relationship with him.