Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ulajh and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha have arrived on OTT

Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah starrer Ulajh has arrived on Netflix while Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is out now on Prime Video. Both films were released on August 2, 2024, and now also have the same OTT release date.

Also Read: Binny And Family Movie Review: Anjini Dhawan, Pankaj Kapur's family drama is a tale that needs to be told