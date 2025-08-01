Housefull 5 is now on OTT for free! Find out where to watch Housefull 5 is now free to stream on Prime Video! Watch both 5A and 5B versions and enjoy Akshay Kumar’s hilarious double dose of chaos and confusion.

Prime Video on Friday announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of the fifth instalment of the hit comedy franchise 'Housefull', titled 'Housefull 5', on the OTT platform.

Written and directed by Tarun Masukhani, the comedy-drama film was initially released in theatres on June 6, 2025.

Housefull 5 OTT release: Where to watch the film online

Earlier this, the comedy drama film 'Housefull 5' was available to rent on the streaming platform. However, viewers can now watch Akshay Kumar's film with a Prime Video subscription.

Taking to the X handle, Prime Video shared a quirky video featuring the cast members of the film, including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa, who encourage viewers to watch 'Housefull 5' on Prime Video, along with friends. They announced this news with the caption, "a housefull of people have something to say #Housefull5OnPrime, Watch Now."

Full cast of Housefull 5: Meet the star-studded lineup

The film features an ensemble cast of Bollywood stars, which includes Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Nikitin Dheer, and Soundarya Sharma.

What is the story of Housefull 5?

For the unversed, Housefull 5 is a murder mystery comedy drama film where several impostors claim to be the son of the recently deceased billionaire to compete for his fortune. Interestingly, the makers of the film decided to release the film with two different endings in different versions of the film, i.e., Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B.

Housefull 5 Box Office: From Rs 288 crore to OTT

Talking about its box office collection, the Bollywood film, which was produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, performed well at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film managed to cross the Rs 100-crore mark within its first week. At present, the film has collected Rs 288.58 crore worldwide.

