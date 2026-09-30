Alliance Season 2 release date announced after Lock Upp 2; Kunal Kemmu to return as host

Alliance is all set to return with a second season on Prime Video after the end of the first season in August. The competitive reality series will return on January 14, 2027 on Prime Video. Host and actor Mini Mathur was the winner of the first season of Alliance.

The announcement comes a day after Netflix announced the second season of Lock Upp.

Alliance Season 2 to return with Kunal Kemmu as the host

Alliance is the Indian adaptation of the Dutch format created by John de Mol and produced by Banijay Asia. The first season featured 16 celebrity Allies who were brought together inside a mysterious HQ controlled by ‘The System’.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the contestants had to navigate physical and mental challenges while forming alliances and making strategic moves. Season 1 focused heavily on shifting loyalties, secret missions and mind games. The second season promises to raise the stakes even further. Kunal Kemmu will return as the host.

What makers said about Alliance Season 2

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, "The response to Alliance Season 1 validated what we always believed, that Indian audiences are ready for a smarter form of reality entertainment. The show didn't just find an audience; it created a community of viewers who were invested in every move, every alliance, and every shift in the game. The love that season 1 got inspired us to ensure we don’t make them wait one full year."

He added, “We are bringing back Season 2 sooner, with higher stakes, sharper gameplay, more drama, and an evolved ‘System’ that will test the Allies like never before. Our continued partnership with Banijay Asia allows us to further push the boundaries of this format. Alliance has firmly established itself as a defining title in India's unscripted space, and Season 2 will only strengthen that position.”

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “Alliance is a format that asks a very simple question: when the rules keep changing, who can keep their head in the game? That tension between strategy and human behaviour is what made Season 1 so compelling, and it is also what gives us so much room to evolve the show. For Season 2, we’ve gone back to that core and found new ways to test the Allies, not just through the challenges, but through the choices they make and the relationships they build. We’re excited to continue this journey with Prime Video and we will surely push the game to a new level.”

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “Alliance has a very particular energy to it. The challenge with bringing back a format that audiences have embraced so quickly is to preserve what made it feel fresh in the first place, while finding new ways to surprise them. Season 2 gave us an opportunity to do exactly that, to reinvent the game without losing its core. We’re also delighted to have Kunal Kemmu return. He brought a distinct personality and sense of humour to the HQ in Season 1, and we’re excited to see him take audiences through what is an even more unpredictable game this time around.”

Alliance Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on January 14, 2027.

Also read:

Who is Mini Mathur? All about Alliance Season 1 winner who beat Aly Goni, Ruhee Dosani to lift trophy