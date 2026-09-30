Neem Karoli Baba's life to be brought to screen in new series after Hanuman Ansh success | Watch promo

Amid the stupendous response to Shobhinaw Satyaa's film Hanuman Ansh, a new series based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba has been announced. This comes as Hanuman Ansh continues to roar at the box office.

Promo of series on Neem Karoli Baba out

As per the show's team, the series is touted to be a mytho-fiction. It will explore the life of the revered saint. The promo offers a brief introduction to what can be explored in the series. A narrator in the background says that several mystical stories will be explored in the series. While no details of the cast, episode format or release date have been revealed, the signature shawl of Neem Karoli Baba, along with Lord Hanuman's reference, was enough for fans to guess the premise of the series.

"Coming soon on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV," wrote SonyLIV in the caption. Here is the promo:

How did fans react?

In the comment box, fans wrote, "Sita Ram Sita Ram jay bajrangbali Maharaj jay", "Chalo Koi To New Serial Launched My Favourite Channel Sony Entertainment Television Per Coming Soon", "Acchi baat hai aa raha hai no offend to any one bus ab yeh movie trend mein toh serial aa raha hai isse pehle toh kisi ne nahi sochi serial lane ki movie se pehle ki. Matlab yeh Trending nahi hota toh koi na sochta ki aai in per serial banate hai. Khair koi na all the best for your serial", "Shree Hanumate Namah Jai Neem Karoli Baaba", and others.

What is Hanuman Ansh's latest box office collection?

Hanuman Ansh continued its strong run at the box office on Day 54. The film collected Rs 3 crore on its 54th day across 4,411 shows, taking its total India gross to Rs 368.90 crore.

The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 312.28 crore. Its Day 54 collection also saw a 33.3% growth compared with the previous day's net collection of Rs 2.25 crore.

Overseas, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 0.25 crore on Day 54. Its total overseas gross has now reached Rs 39 crore. With the latest numbers, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 407.90 crore.

Also read:

The Paradise crosses Rs 100 cr in India; The Vvaan, Hanuman Ansh see steady earnings | Tuesday box office