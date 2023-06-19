Hansal Mehta’s Scam 2003: The Telgi Story to release on this date; know more details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003 is all set to release later this year.

On the third anniversary of SonyLIV, the streaming platform announced the release date of the series Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The show is a follow-up to Hansal Mehta’s 2020 hit Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The Telgi Story is slated to start streaming on September 2.

Sony Liv posted a video and wrote, “As Sony LIV 2.0 turns 3 today, we begin the celebration with a special announcement for you! #Scam2003OnSonyLIV.” Hansal Mehta also shared the news via his Instagram and posted, “Special announcement on the 3rd anniversary of @sonylivindia. #Scam 2003. Produced by @applausesocial @spnstudionext. Directed by @tusharhiranandani. Written by @karanvyas11 #KiranYadnopavit. Congratulations to @sameern @segaldeepak @jhavarpriya @001danishkhan @saugatam @gagandevriar and the tremendously hardworking #Scam2003 team.”

Scam 2003 brings the story of the 2003 Stamp Paper Scam by Abdul Karim Telgi. The series promises to be an intriguing watch as it will capture the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, born in Khanapur in Karnataka. His journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams spread across 18 states which shook the entire country. It is estimated that the scam value was around Rs 20,000 crores.

Post the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Hansal Mehta is now all set to bring Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. While Pratik Gandhi played the role of Harshad Mehta, the Big Bull of Dalal Street, the makers of the shows have now found the perfect for Telgi, the fruit seller who built an empire by counterfeiting stamp papers. Last year, the makers of the show announced that the veteran artist Gagan Devi Riar has been roped in to play the role of Abdul Karim Telgi in the show.

Scam 2003 is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Studio Next. The series is helmed by Hansal Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

For the unversed, Hansal Mehta recently co-created and directed the Netflix crime drama series Scoop. Before that, he helmed the hostage thriller film Faraaz.

