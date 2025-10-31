From IT: Welcome to Derry to Khauf: 7 horror series to stream this Halloween Halloween is here, and so are the chills. From IT: Welcome to Derry and Khauf to Stranger Things and Adhura, these seven horror series on Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar promise sleepless nights and spooky fun for every kind of thrill seeker.

New Delhi:

Halloween 2025 falls on October 31. It's a day when spooky becomes the norm. In fact, horror-lovers have the perfect excuse to turn off the lights, grab some popcorn, pull up the sheets really close and dive into spine-chilling stories on OTT that’ll not let them sleep all night. From supernatural stories to psychological thrillers, OTT platforms have something for every horror lover.

Here’s a list of the 7 best horror series, in both Hindi and English, that you can stream this Halloween weekend.

7 horror series to binge this Halloween

1. IT: Welcome to Derry (English - JioHotstar)

The terrifying clown is back again to haunt, and this time, in a series of episodes instead of a two-hour film. The first season of IT: Welcome to Derry comprises eight episodes. While the first episode was released on October 26, the second episode will be released on October 31, coinciding with Halloween. Check out the full schedule of all IT: Welcome to Derry episodes.

2. Khauf (Hindi - Prime Video)

Khauf has been making waves for its gripping storytelling and eerie realism. This psychological horror series mixes mystery, fear, and human emotion - reminding us that sometimes, the real horror lives right among us.

3. The Haunting of Hill House (English - Netflix)

This classic by Mike Flanagan blends grief, family trauma, and ghosts into a hauntingly emotional story. It’s scary, yes, but also deeply human.

4. Ghoul (Hindi - Netflix)

Starring Radhika Apte, Ghoul is a dystopian horror series that explores fear, guilt, and control in a dark, futuristic India. It is intense, scary, thought-provoking, and leaves you feeling queasy.

5. Wednesday (English - Netflix)

Tim Burton’s gothic world and Jenna Ortega’s deadpan brilliance make Wednesday a fun, stylish, and spooky delight. The hit Netflix show is a blend of dark humour, mystery, and eerie charm - not horror-scary, but perfect for your Halloween watchlist.

6. Stranger Things (English - Netflix)

Stranger Things has extended beyond just monsters - the show now deals with government conspiracies, and 80s nostalgia, and of course, monsters that control the mind. Stranger Things can also be safely deemed as a pop-culture phenomenon.The trailer of Stranger Things 5 is also out. Seen yet?

7. Adhura (Hindi - Prime Video)

Boarding school horror shows have a separate fan base. Adhura explores dark secrets and supernatural forces lurking in the hallways of a boarding school. Rasika Dugal and Ishwak Singh's performances will leave you biting your nails on what's next.

Which series are you planning to watch on the Halloween weekend?

Also read: Ramsay Brothers’ horror classics to binge this Halloween week 2025: From Veerana to Purana Mandir