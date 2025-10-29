Ramsay Brothers’ horror classics to binge this Halloween week 2025: From Veerana to Purana Mandir Before slick CGI and OTT horror took over, the Ramsay Brothers ruled our nightmares. This Halloween week 2025, relive the golden age of Indian horror — from Veerana’s eerie beauty to Purana Mandir’s haunting curse.

New Delhi:

Halloween is just around the corner, on October 31. And we recommend you celebrate a week full of spookiness, rather than just a day. In fact, before jump scares went digital and horror got glossy, there were corridors that were dimly lit, grounds covered with artificial fog, blood-curdling screams, scary monsters and a signature scream echoing across TV nights from simpler days. For every '90s kid who dared to watch horror under a blanket, the Ramsay Brothers demanded fear.

This iconic filmmaking family, led by the seven Ramsay siblings, practically revolutionised India’s horror film genre in the ’80s and ’90s, blending storytelling with eerie background scores and unforgettable monsters made on a shoestring budget. Start the Halloween week by watching five of Ramsay Brothers' most popular horror films.

Five best Ramsay Brothers horror films to binge this Halloween

1. Purana Mandir (1984)

This cult classic, without a doubt, gave nightmares to an entire generation. The story revolves around an ancient curse and a resurrected demon. With its haunting setting and unforgettable soundtrack, Purana Mandir remains a classic Ramsay masterpiece - the kind that had us watching from behind our fingers or bedsheets.

2. Veerana (1988)

The film was equal parts terrifying and tragic. Veerana tells the story of a beautiful woman named Jasmine, who was possessed by an evil spirit. The film, which also starred late Satish Shah, is a perfect mix of supernatural chills, family drama, and 80s-style melodrama. The film's haunting music such as Saathi Mere Saathi are forever etched in our memory.

3. Tahkhana (1986)

Hidden treasures, underground dungeons, and monsters lurking in the dark - you name all your biggest nightmares and Tahkhana has it all. Ramsay Brothers tapped into audiences' fears and incorporated it all into the film.

4. Bandh Darwaza (1990)

Bandh Darwaza was the Ramsays’ answer to Dracula. The film introduced the unforgettable vampire Neola, who preyed on young women to regain youth. Shot with surprisingly slick effects for its time, Bandh Darwaza was scary and strangely stylish - a film that redefined horror TV for many of us.

5. Purani Haveli (1989)

A group of friends, an abandoned mansion, and a monster waiting lurking for prey - Purani Haveli nailed the haunted house-covered-in-dense-fog formula much before Hollywood remakes became a trendsetter.

Which Ramsay Brother film are you planning to watch to kickstart your Halloween week?